IPL 2021: Adil Rashid & Aiden Markram Among Top New Players in UAE

One of England’s dynamic spinners, Rashid has never featured in the IPL and is replacing Jhye Richardson in the Punjab Kings set up. The England leg spinner is well travelled in terms of playing franchise cricket and will be raring to go in UAE where the wickets will provide him more assistance than in UK.

Well loved in Yorkshire and well known to cause a few concerns for batters, Rashid’s played has played more than 250 T20 games across franchises and for England and has 297 wickets to his name. His economy too is under 7.5 runs per over, all of which together makes him a dangerous proposition to get away.

What’s more, he’ll be keen to get his rhythm going before the T20 World Cup rolls on.