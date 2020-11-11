Two Bowlers Bowled The Most Dot Balls in IPL 2020

| (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler Jofra Archer bowled the maximum dot balls (175 each) in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). There are four Indians, including Bumrah, among the top 10 bowlers who bowled most deliveries off which no run was scored. The other Indians in top 10 are: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) speedster Mohammed Shami (140 dot balls in 14 matches) at No.8, SunRisers Hyderabad pacer T. Natarajan (136) at No.9, and KXIP leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (122) at No.10.