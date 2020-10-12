Kohli-ABD Hit 83 Runs in Last 5 Overs, Take RCB to 194/2 vs KKR

From 111/2 in 15 overs, Kohli and AB smashed 83 runs in the last five overs to help RCB post 194/2. The Quint From 111/2 in 15 overs, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers smashed 83 runs in the last five overs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL From 111/2 in 15 overs, Kohli and AB smashed 83 runs in the last five overs to help RCB post 194/2.

From 111/2 in 15 overs, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli smashed 83 runs in the last five overs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 194/2 in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, 12 October. The duo stitched an unbeaten 100-run stand, with de Villiers scoring a quickfire half-century off just 23 deliveries. The former South African cricketer's 33-ball 73* featured six sixes and five boundaries. Kohli, on other hand, hit just one boundary and remained unbeaten on 33* (off 28 balls).

AB de Villiers’ 33-ball 73* featured six sixes and five boundaries.

Choosing to bat in their first game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season, RCB brought in an extra bowler due to the shorter boundaries, with Mohammed Siraj coming in for Gurkeerat Mann. KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine, who was reported for bowling with a suspected illegal action during their previous game, was replaced with Tom Banton. Openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB off to a decent start, posting 47/0 in the Powerplay overs. On a day when KKR’s fielding was lackadaisical, Finch was handed a second life after being dropped by Nagarkoti at 19.

Andre Russell gave KKR a breakthrough by cleaning up Padikkal for 32 (off 23 balls).

The opening duo stitched a 67-run stand before Andre Russell gave KKR a breakthrough by cleaning up Padikkal for 32 (off 23 balls) – his 300th wicket in T20 cricket. Finch was denied his second half-century of the season by Prasidh Krishna, who castled the opener for a 37-ball 47. Captain Kohli had also added 27 runs with Finch.