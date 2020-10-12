KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2020 Match?

Riding high on confidence after their comfortable 37-run win over arch-rivals but struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th IPL match on Monday, 12 October.
Both teams are coming after a win as KKR, too, had pipped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) merely by two runs in a thrilling contest on Saturday. They are currently placed third and fourth in the league standings.
Despite starting the season with some below-par show, RCB seem to have finally gained the momentum. Kohli, too, in good touch with the bat and the run-machine single-handedly propelled his side to a respectable 169/4 wickets against CSK with his blistering unbeaten 90. Later, the bowlers rose to the occasion as well to defend the modest target with ease.
Here is everything you need to know about the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match:
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 7 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
Which channel will broadcast match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?
The live streaming of match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined