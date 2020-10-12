KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2020 Match?

Riding high on confidence after their comfortable 37-run win over arch-rivals but struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th IPL match on Monday, 12 October.

Both teams are coming after a win as KKR, too, had pipped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) merely by two runs in a thrilling contest on Saturday. They are currently placed third and fourth in the league standings.

Despite starting the season with some below-par show, RCB seem to have finally gained the momentum. Kohli, too, in good touch with the bat and the run-machine single-handedly propelled his side to a respectable 169/4 wickets against CSK with his blistering unbeaten 90. Later, the bowlers rose to the occasion as well to defend the modest target with ease.

Here is everything you need to know about the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match: