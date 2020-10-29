IPL 2020: Pandya, Morris Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach

Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct during Mumbai's five-wicket victory in their last encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. "Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi," IPL said in an official release. "Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi," it added.

The incident appeared to have occurred during Mumbai’s chase of 165 on Wednesday evening when Morris gave Pandya a send-off after getting him out caught in the 19th over to which the Mumbai batsman responded rather angrily.

Both players admitted to the charges levelled against them, Morris to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and Pandya to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of IPL's Code of Conduct, the IPL statement further read. Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the top of the table with 16 points and on the verge of qualification, while RCB are at the second spot with 14 points from 12 matches.