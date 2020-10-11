KKR’s Sunil Narine Reported for Suspect Illegal Bowling Action

Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Sunil Narine has once again been reported for bowling with a suspected illegal action.

Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Sunil Narine has once again been reported for bowling with a suspected illegal action during his team's two-run win against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. "The report was made by the on-field umpires according to IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Narine will be placed on the warning list and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament," said a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday night. "Another report will result in Narine being suspended from bowling in the IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee," it said.