Indian Youngsters Who Left Their Mark in Week 1 of IPL 2021

The spinner has been a vital cog in Mumbai Indians’ success in the last two years, picking up a combined 28 scalps in 2019 and 2020. The franchise does not boast of the best spin bowling unit in the competition, but the rise of Chahar along with Krunal Pandya’s contribution in crucial moments has made them a team to beat.

Though the Rajasthan bowler did not have the best start to the league, as he ended with figures of 0 for 43 in the opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he came back strongly in the next encounter with a Man of the Match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders. Having set the Knights a target of 153, Mumbai were on the backfoot with the rivals getting a fifty-plus opening stand.

Chahar, introduced into the attack in the ninth over, was hit for a four and a six by Shubman Gill, but the bowler had the last laugh as he got his batsman with a classic leg break delivery that Gill was unable to get under. He got the ball to bounce consistently, which put the batters in two minds, and dismissed Rahul Tripathi by pinning him on the crease by bowling a tight leg-stump line. Despite considerable dew, Chahar got plenty of turn, with his googlies and flighted deliveries shifting the momentum towards Mumbai.

His wicket of Nitish Rana, where Chahar dragged him out of the crease with a flipper outside off, started the downslide as Mumbai raced away to an improbable win.