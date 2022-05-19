'I’m Actually in the Happiest Phase of My Life', Says Virat Kohli

"My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past as well, one thing I can vouch for is that I have never valued myself more as a person. Because I'm experiencing now that there is a big sense of the identity that's created by the world for you, which is far more different and so far away from the reality of you as a human being. So, what I'm experiencing now is that I am valuing myself and I care for my own well-being way more I would have in the past," said Kohli on 'INSIDE RCB' show on Star Sports.

Talking further about his current frame of mind, Kohli explained, "I'm actually in the happiest phase of my life. I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do on the field. I'm way past that phase. This is a phase of evolution for me. Not to say that I don't have the same drive, my drive will never die down. The day my drive goes away, I'll not be playing this game."