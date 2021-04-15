After a Long Struggle, Harshal Patel Finally Grabs the Spotlight

The RCB Reunion

Despite a brilliant domestic season in 2020, Patel was not given many chances in the IPL last year, with the franchise already having two premier overseas pacers in Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. With Ishant Sharma already in their ranks, the chances for Patel in the team would have been limited this season and he was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore, a move that can potentially turn around Patel’s career.

RCB’s Achilles’ heel has been their death overs bowling. Since 2016, when they reached the finals, they have been conceded runs at a rate of 10.55 per over in the last five overs of an innings – the third highest after Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The fact that two of the most successful teams in this interim – Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians – concede runs at 9.35 and 9.39 per over respectively displays the real reasons why RCB have been struggling.

While the over dependence on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with the bat could be a factor for the team’s failures, the death bowling was a larger problem that needed immediate rectification.

Patel, equipped with a handy off-cutter that could wreak havoc against both right-handers and left-handers with the old ball, was brought on board by the franchise for this very reason. The cricketer also has a number of slower deliveries up his arsenal, which has come to his team’s rescue on the sluggish wicket at Chepauk in the two games so far.