Harshal Loves Responsibility & is Clear With Plans: Virat Kohli

"Jamieson started off well, Yuzi was good, Siraj was good too."

The RCB skipper, who made 33 off 29 balls, said that facing MI in the tournament opener was important to test the side as it gave him an idea of the options they have.

"It was important to play against the strongest side in the competition and test our side. Everyone was involved in this game, and when you win by two wickets, it means that everyone has gone in and played. A lot of options for me as well that helped bringing the game back."

Kohli also explained why he had sent Maxwell up the order to bat at No. 4, saying, "We wanted Maxi to bat at four. The thinking was that we wanted to give Maxi some balls at the start and not get him slogging right away. You saw the result today of him playing 10-15 balls. His innings was the game-changer. Had he stayed in we would have finished a couple of overs earlier."