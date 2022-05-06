GT vs MI IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When & Where To Watch the Match Live

GT vs MI IPL match on Friday will be played at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
The Quint
IPL
Published:

Watch MI vs GT IPL match live on Disney+ Hotstar

|

(Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) is all set to play against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, on Friday, 6 May 2022.

MI won its last match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) while Gujarat Titans (GT) lost its last IPL match Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Match Venue: GT vs MI IPL match on Friday will be played at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Here are the timings and live streaming details of the MI vs GT IPL match:

GT vs MI IPL 2022: Match Time

Gujarat vs Mumbai IPL match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Friday.

How and where to watch MI vs GT IPL match live stream online?

Live stream of GT vs MI IPL match can be watched online on the app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch MI vs GT IPL match live on TV?

GT vs MI IPL match live telecast can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Fans of the tournament can also follow The Quint for regular updates about GT vs MI IPL match.

Team Ranks on Points Table

Currently, Gujarat Titans is leading the IPL points table 2022 with 16 points, while Mumbai Indians is at the 10th spot with 2 points.

