GT Squad for IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Players List in IPL Auction

GT Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Gujarat Titans

  1. Abhinav Sadarangani

  2. B. Sai Sudharsan

  3. Darshan Nalkande

  4. David Miller

  5. Jayant Yadav

  6. Joshua Little

  7. Kane Williamson

  8. Matthew Wade

  9. Mohammad Shami

  10. Mohit Sharma

  11. Noor Ahmad

  12. R. Sai Kishore

  13. Rahul Tewatia

  14. Rashid Khan

  15. Shubman Gill

  16. Vijay Shankar

  17. Wriddhiman Saha

  18. Azmatullah Omarzai

  19. Umesh Yadav

  20. Shahrukh Khan

  21. Sushant Mishra

  22. Kartik Tyagi

  23. Manav Suthar

  24. Spencer Johnson

  25. Robin Minz 

