Gambhir Hails LSG for a Great Tournament, Says Team Will Come Back Stronger

Gambhir played a key role in the campaign as he spoke to the players at regular intervals before and during the campaign, guiding them as they unearthed talents like Ayush Badoni.

Gambhir, who has led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title twice, took to social media to praise the team for a great tournament.

"Hard luck today but a great tournament for our news team. We'll come back stronger... Until we meet again!" Gambhir wrote in an Instagram post that accompanied a picture of him watching an LSG nets session.

Gambhir was in the dugout when LSG fell short in their chase of the target of 208 and lost by 14 runs.