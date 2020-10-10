Fans Ask Why Gayle Out For Another Game, He Posts Update on Insta

Kings XI Punjab became the first team to play seven matches this IPL season but that head-start didn't do much to help KL Rahul’s team as they continue to lie last in the standings, with just one win so far. On Saturday, they played the afternoon game against KKR and among the things they were expected to change to try to turn the tide was give a game to Chris Gayle. The West Indian star is yet to make his debut this season for KXIP and is likely still suffering from the stomach bug that forced his name to be taken out of contention from their previous outing. Head coach Anil Kumble had revealed during the team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad that Gayle was supposed to play the match.

“Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that’s why he isn’t in the playing eleven,” Kumble had told commentators.

On Saturday, during the toss, KL Rahul was expected to announce Gayle’s name but he instead said Chris Jordan would be the overseas player coming in, in place of Sheldon Cottrell. After the toss, fans took to Twitter to ask why Punjab continued to keep him out:

Following the end of the match however, Gayle took to Instagram to post a few video stories that showed that he was still in the hospital with an intravenous tube still attached to his arm.