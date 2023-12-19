DC Squad for IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Players List in IPL Auction

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019DC Squad for IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Players List in IPL Auction

Raajwrita Dutta
IPL
IPL 2024 auction for Delhi Capitals Squad.

DC Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Delhi Capitals

  1. Abhishek Porel

  2. Anrich Nortje

  3. Axar Patel

  4. David Warner

  5. Ishant Sharma

  6. Kuldeep Yadav

  7. Lalit Yadav

  8. Lungisani Ngidi

  9. Mitchell Marsh

  10. Mukesh Kumar

  11. Pravin Dubey

  12. Prithvi Shaw

  13. Rishabh Pant

  14. Syed Khaleel Ahmed

  15. Vicky Ostwal

  16. Yash Dhull

  17. Harry Brook

  18. Tristan Stubbs

  19. Ricky Bhui

  20. Kumar Kushagra

  21. Rasik Dar

  22. Jhye Richardson

  23. Sumit Kumar

  24. Shai Hope

  25. Swastik Chikara

Published: 19 Dec 2023,01:48 PM IST

