CSK vs SRH Ticket Booking Online: Check Price and How To Book IPL 2023 Tickets

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 on Friday, 21 April 2023. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Prior to the match, the CSK vs SRH ticket booking can be done both online as well as online. The offline tickets of this IPL match will be available at the two Chepauk stadium counters while as the online tickets can be booked on Paytm. If reports are to be believed, due to the high demand of fans, it is likely that additional tickets will be available for sale this time.

Let us read about the CSK vs SRH Ticket Booking Online price and other important details below.