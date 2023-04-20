Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CSK vs SRH Ticket Booking Online: Check Price and How To Book IPL 2023 Tickets

CSK vs SRH Ticket Booking Online: Check Price and How To Book IPL 2023 Tickets

CSK vs SRH Ticket Booking IPL 2023: The tickets can be booked online via the Paytm app.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 29 Online Ticket Booking Details.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 29 Online Ticket Booking Details.</p></div>

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 on Friday, 21 April 2023. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Prior to the match, the CSK vs SRH ticket booking can be done both online as well as online. The offline tickets of this IPL match will be available at the two Chepauk stadium counters while as the online tickets can be booked on Paytm. If reports are to be believed, due to the high demand of fans, it is likely that additional tickets will be available for sale this time.

Let us read about the CSK vs SRH Ticket Booking Online price and other important details below.

IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH: Ticket Price

The ticket price of CSK vs SRH match 29 is Rs 1,200 to Rs 10,000.

How To Book CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Tickets

  • Open the Paytm Insider website or app

  • On the appeared homepage search for "Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad" and click on "Buy Now"

  • Select the price range as per your choice

  • Choose seats and click on 'Buy'. Up to four seats can be booked per user

  • Enter the required details and make the payment

  • Your CSK vs SRH IPL tickets will be sent to your registered email ID

