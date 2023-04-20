CSK vs SRH Ticket Booking Online: Check Price and How To Book IPL 2023 Tickets

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 29 Online Ticket Booking Details.
(Photo: The Quint)
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 on Friday, 21 April 2023. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Prior to the match, the CSK vs SRH ticket booking can be done both online as well as online. The offline tickets of this IPL match will be available at the two Chepauk stadium counters while as the online tickets can be booked on Paytm. If reports are to be believed, due to the high demand of fans, it is likely that additional tickets will be available for sale this time.
Let us read about the CSK vs SRH Ticket Booking Online price and other important details below.
The ticket price of CSK vs SRH match 29 is Rs 1,200 to Rs 10,000.
Open the Paytm Insider website or app
On the appeared homepage search for "Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad" and click on "Buy Now"
Select the price range as per your choice
Choose seats and click on 'Buy'. Up to four seats can be booked per user
Enter the required details and make the payment
Your CSK vs SRH IPL tickets will be sent to your registered email ID
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)