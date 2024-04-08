CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Date, Head to Head, Playing 11, Live Streaming & Telecast

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details.
(Photo: The Quint)
CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash today on Monday, 8 April 2024 in the match 22 of Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. So far, KKR has been amazing in the tournament with 3 wins and no losses. They are placed at position second in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 6 points. If the Shreyas Iyer led team wins today's match with a good score, they will be at the top of the IPL standings.
After facing two back to back defeats, CSK will definitely try their best to to return to their base by winning against KKR. The Ruturaj Gaikwad lead team is placed at position 4 in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.517, after winning and losing 2 matches each.
Let us check out the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, playing 11, prediction, and other details below.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
The CSK vs KKR match will take place today on Monday, 8 April 2024.
The CSK vs KKR match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
The CSK vs KKR match will start today at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
CSK and KKR have clashed in 29 head to head matches till date, out of which CSK has won 18 and KKR has been victorious in 10. One game has ended in a draw.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Tushar Deshpande.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Probable XI: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora.
The CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
The CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)