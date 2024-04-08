Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Date, Head to Head, Playing 11, Live Streaming & Telecast

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Date, Head to Head, Playing 11, Live Streaming & Telecast

CSK vs KKR IPL match will be played on Monday, 8 April 2024. Check head to head records, live streaming & more.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash today on Monday, 8 April 2024 in the match 22 of Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. So far, KKR has been amazing in the tournament with 3 wins and no losses. They are placed at position second in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 6 points. If the Shreyas Iyer led team wins today's match with a good score, they will be at the top of the IPL standings.

After facing two back to back defeats, CSK will definitely try their best to to return to their base by winning against KKR. The Ruturaj Gaikwad lead team is placed at position 4 in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.517, after winning and losing 2 matches each.

Let us check out the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, playing 11, prediction, and other details below.

When is the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match?

The CSK vs KKR match will take place today on Monday, 8 April 2024.

Where is the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match?

The CSK vs KKR match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

When Will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Start?

The CSK vs KKR match will start today at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.

 CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Head To Head Matches

CSK and KKR have clashed in 29 head to head matches till date, out of which CSK has won 18 and KKR has been victorious in 10. One game has ended in a draw.

 CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Probable Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Probable XI: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Telecast

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

