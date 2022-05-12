CSK Unfollow Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram; CEO Rubbishes Talk of Rift: Report

However, since the news broke on Wednesday, speculation has been rife about a rift in the camp, especially after CSK’s Instagram handle unfollowed Jadeja. However, if CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Jadeja was released purely on medical grounds and that he is part of the team's plans in the future.

"Social media, I absolutely do not follow anything. I have no knowledge of what is going on there. What I can tell you is that from the management side, there has been no problem and whatever is there on social media, I'm not aware. Jadeja firmly remains in the CSK's scheme of things for the future, always," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

"Jaddu had an injury during the game against RCB and after that he didn't play the game against Delhi Capitals. On medical advice, it has been decided that he cannot participate further in this IPL and he is heading back home. He has been released."

Jadeja remember had begun the season as captain of CSK and 8 games in handed it back to the veteran MS Dhoni. The former India captain also spoke about the transition in leadership after CSK won the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the first match after Jadeja had resigned.

“Between me and Jadeja, he knew last season itself that he will be given a chance to captain this year. He knew and got enough time to prepare, what is important is you want him to lead the side and I wanted that transition to happen. In the first 2 games there was information going in towards Jaddu and after that I left it to him to decide which angle to bowl and all that. At the end of the season, you don't want him to feel as the captaincy was done by someone else and I'm just going for toss. So it was a gradual transition. Spoon-feeding doesn't really help captain, on the field you have to take those crucial decisions and you have to take responsibility for those decisions,” MS Dhoni had said after the match.

This season, Jadeja’s form too was a cause of concern for the Chennai franchise as he managed just 116 runs and 5 wickets in the 10 matches. Chennai have to play Mumbai, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in their final games.

(With Inputs from Hindustan Times)