CSK Squad for IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Players List in IPL Auction

CSK Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.

The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.

IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Chennai Super Kings

  1. Ajay Mandal

  2. Ajinkya Rahane

  3. Deepak Chahar

  4. Devon Conway

  5. Maheesh Theekshana

  6. Matheesha Pathirana

  7. Mitchell Santner

  8. Moeen Ali

  9. MS Dhoni

  10. Mukesh Choudhary

  11. Nishant Sindhu

  12. Prashant Solanki

  13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  14. Ravindra Jadeja

  15. Ruturaj Gaikwad

  16. Shaik Rasheed

  17. Shivam Dube

  18. Simarjeet Singh

  19. Tushar Deshpande

  20. Rachin Ravindra

  21. Shardul Thakur

  22. Daryl Mitchell

  23. Sameer Rizvi

  24. Mustafizur Rahman

  25. Avinash Rao Aravelly

