Day 6, WTC Final: Jamieson Packs off Virat & Pujara, India 4 Down

Led by pace menace Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand are on an absolute roll at Southampton on the sixth and final day of the World Test Championships final.

The Kiwis jolted India twice in the first half hour, removing lynchpins Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The two were the overnight batters and started the day with India at 64/2 but by the time Jamieson sent them back to the dressing room, the team was reduced to 72/4

Jamieson then also elicited an error from Rishabh Pant only to watch Tim Southee spill the sitter at second slip.