Cameron Green Sold to KKR for 30 Crores on JioStar’s IPL 2026 Auction War Room

I think we have addressed key areas in the auction war room. We picked Rahul Chahar as a leg-spinner and Wanindu Hasaranga because we don’t have Jadeja and Ashwin. We also strengthened our pace attack—Anrich Nortje is there, he has pace and can bowl yorkers consistently. It was important to bring in Sarfaraz Khan, who is in tremendous form. You’ll also see young players like Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube in the mix. There are a lot of young faces, and that’s very important. When new players came in previously, even after losing two or three matches, the youngsters responded really well. You need that fire—players who go out and express themselves fearlessly. In the main auction, many more players will be available. CSK may even look to buy Matheesha Pathirana again, given their concern around death bowling. That will be one of their key focus areas.

Suresh Raina