As IPL Nears Its 15th Season, a Twinge of Worry For The BCCI

The auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place on February 12 and 13, 2022. The addition of two more teams will, therefore, see 10 teams in the fray. This could lead to 50 more players in the league. Every Indian cricketer, at present, wishes to be a part of the league, as the IPL has become an important platform for one to get recognised. Success in it could lead to a player achieving their dream of getting an India cap.

The auction will, therefore, be followed with bated breath by cricketers who are up for grabs from all across the globe. The IPL has been an enormous boon to cricketers. It has given them wealth in every conceivable way. One equates it at times only with financial gains but the real value to a cricketer has been the wealth of experience and cricket-related knowledge because of the diversity that it provides. Rubbing shoulders with champion players from every cricket-playing country in the world and with top qualified professionals as support staff and coaches is wonderful for them.