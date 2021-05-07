After IPL, Chetan Sakariya in Hospital for COVID Positive Father

Soon after reaching home in Bhavnagar after the IPL was halted due to the COVID-19 cases within the bubble, Rajasthan Royals’ Chetan Sakariya had to rush to hospital.

The fast bowler’s father has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straightaway transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time,” Sakariya was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

For domestic players like Sakariya, uncapped and without a central contract, money from the IPL is a source of livelihood.