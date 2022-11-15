2023 IPL: Punjab Kings Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Punjab Kings have released their last edition's captain Mayank Agarwal along with eight other players -- Benny Howell, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee.

The team also parted ways with coach Anil Kumble at the end of the 2022 season and have already appointed Trevor Bayliss as his replacement. Shikhar Dhawan is slated to take over the captain's responsibilities.

Punjab go into the auction with a purse of Rs 32.2 crore.