2023 IPL: Punjab Kings Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Full squad of Punjab Kings  after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022. 

Punjab Kings have released their last edition's captain Mayank Agarwal along with eight other players -- Benny Howell, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee.

The team also parted ways with coach Anil Kumble at the end of the 2022 season and have already appointed Trevor Bayliss as his replacement. Shikhar Dhawan is slated to take over the captain's responsibilities.

Punjab go into the auction with a purse of Rs 32.2 crore.

2023 IPL : Punjab Kings' Full Squad

  1. Shikhar Dhawan (capt)

  2. Shahrukh Khan

  3. Jonny Bairstow

  4. Prabhsimran Singh

  5. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

  6. Jitesh Sharma

  7. Raj Bawa

  8. Rishi Dhawan

  9. Liam Livingstone

  10. Atharva Taide

  11. Arshdeep Singh

  12. Baltej Singh

  13. Nathan Ellis

  14. Kagiso Rabada

  15. Rahul Chahar

  16. Harpreet Brar

