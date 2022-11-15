2023 IPL: Punjab Kings Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Full squad of Punjab Kings after the IPL 2023
(Photo: IANS)
Punjab Kings have released their last edition's captain Mayank Agarwal along with eight other players -- Benny Howell, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee.
The team also parted ways with coach Anil Kumble at the end of the 2022 season and have already appointed Trevor Bayliss as his replacement. Shikhar Dhawan is slated to take over the captain's responsibilities.
Punjab go into the auction with a purse of Rs 32.2 crore.
Shikhar Dhawan (capt)
Shahrukh Khan
Jonny Bairstow
Prabhsimran Singh
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Jitesh Sharma
Raj Bawa
Rishi Dhawan
Liam Livingstone
Atharva Taide
Arshdeep Singh
Baltej Singh
Nathan Ellis
Kagiso Rabada
Rahul Chahar
Harpreet Brar
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)