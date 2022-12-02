IPL Auction: Curran, Stokes Set Rs 2 Crore Base Price as 991 Players Register

Some of the biggest international cricketers like England Test captain Ben Stokes, all-rounder Sam Curran, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have enlisted for the 2023 IPL auction, at the base price of Rs 2 crore.

A total of 991 players, including 714 Indian and 277 overseas, have registered to be part of the IPL 2023 Player Auction, which is set to take place on 23 December in Kochi.

Apart from Stokes, Curran, Green and Williamson, the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Rilee Rossouw, and Rassie van der Dussen are the other noticeable names among 21 players, who have been included in the highest bracket.