RCB Most Drained Out IPL Franchise After Player Auction

Punjab Kings have the highest purse left with them, with Rs 18.8 crore remaining out of the Rs 53.2 crore they had. Rajasthan Royals have Rs 13.65 crore with them out of the Rs 37.85 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had a purse of Rs 10.75 crore, have Rs 6.95 crore left.

Chennai Super Kings (Rs 2.55 crore remains out of Rs 19.9 cr), Delhi Capitals (Rs 2.15 crore remains out of Rs 13.4 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 3.2 crore remains out of Rs 10.75), Mumbai Indians (Rs 3.65 crore remains out of Rs 15.35 crore) are the others with smaller sums saved.