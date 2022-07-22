UP Cop Doubles Up as Teacher for Poor Children, Provides Free Education to Them

The classes are taken at open spaces or under a tree.
(Photo: Twitter/Ranjeet Yadav)
In a heart-warming gesture, a cop in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has gone out of his way to provide free education to underprivileged children from some of the neighbourhoods of the city.
Sub Inspector Ranjeet Yadav decided to take classes for kids a few months ago, after he saw the children's parents begging. Soon he spoke to the parents and volunteered to impart education to their kids. Many were willing, said Yadav, speaking to news agency ANI.
And so, from then on, Yadav has been teaching the kids, whenever he gets a holiday. The classes are taken at open spaces or under a tree.
Over time, more kids, who would have otherwise ended up begging, joined his classes. During one of his recent class, at least 50 children were in attendance. Stating that they feel "pretty good" to attend his classes, one child, who is a regular at Yadav's classes said, they intended to study further and go to school.
SI Ranjeet Yadav at his class
(With inputs from ANI.)
