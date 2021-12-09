At Over 15%, India Has the Highest Percentage of Women Pilots in the World

There are a total of 17,726 registered pilots in India, and of these, 2,764 are women.

According to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, globally, around 5 per cent of all pilots are women.

However, the share of women pilots in India is significantly higher at over 15 per cent, said VK Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a written reply to a question asked in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 6 December.