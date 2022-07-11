'Make System More Inclusive For Special Children': Punjab & Haryana HC to Govt

The Punjab & Haryana High Court on Monday, 11 July, reprimanded the Haryana government for not providing enough "infrastructural support" for the education of children with disabilities.

The court pulled up the government, while hearing a petition filed by a woman and her 16-year-old son with Down Syndrome, who was allegedly "maligned and expelled" from Little Flower Public School after the institution's principal changed.

It directed the Advocate Generals of both Haryana and Punjab as well as the senior standing counsel for Chandigarh to assist the court in making the education system more inclusive and responsive when it came to children with disabilities, The Indian Express reported.