New Lease of Life for Girl After Removal of Huge Abdominal Tumours

A 12-year-old girl from Delhi got a new lease of life by a team of doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who removed two football-sized tumours weighing 5 kg from her stomach, which she was carrying for the past few years.
The girl, whose name is withheld as per request, visited the hospital with complaints of abdominal distension, which was associated with mild pain. The abdominal swelling started 4-5 years ago and was slowly increasing in size.
Since last year, the tumour started to rapidly increase in size and started causing discomfort to the girl and she was having pain and difficulty in breathing. However, due to fear of COVID-19, the patient's family reportedly did not approach any hospital to seek medical care.
In March, the family finally visited Sir Ganga Ram hospital and met Dr Tarun Mittal (laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon), Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery one week before the surgery.
“An urgent CT scan was done to find the nature and origin of the swelling, which showed a large lobulated mass (30x20x14cm) in the retroperitoneal area,” he said.
After proper evaluation and counseling of the parents and the girl, surgery was planned and the two tumours were operated on 25 March with full precautions, the surgeon said.
In a successful surgery, which lasted three hours, the doctor said the tumours were fully removed.
The surgical team was led by Tarun Mittal along with Dr Ashish Dey and Dr Anmol Ahuja, and the anesthetist team included Dr Jayashree Sood and Dr Ajay Sirohi.
“The tumour was completely excised and measured 32x22 cm and weighed 5kg. The tumour was sent for histopathological examination. The girl recovered well and was discharged within few days of surgery,” the doctor said.
