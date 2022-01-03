Young Woman From Kerala's Kozhikode Sets New Guinness World Record in Mehndi Art

Adithya Nidhin
(Photo: Instagram/art_by_adhi)
Adithya Nidhin, a 25-year-old resident of Kerala's Kozhikode, has set a new Guinness World Record by drawing the most number of mehndi designs on people's hands. At an event that was held exclusively for her on New Year's day at CMHS ground in Kadalundi, she drew mehndi on 910 hands in an hour.
According to a report in The New Indian Express, Adithya broke the record of "the most number of mehndi designs drawn on people's hands" at 37th minute. Samina Hussain, the previous record holder in the artform, had drawn mehndi designs on 600 hands in an hour in the UK.
Speaking to the publication, Adithya, who has been interested in mehndi arts since her childhood, said she wanted to do "something big" in the field and hence began looking for mehndi competitions.
The event took place under the watch of eminent judges and witnesses. It was also reportedly videographed as per the rules of Guinness World Records. As many as two video cameras were used to scrutinise the action on every person's hand.
Adithya said that keeping up with the time was the most important thing while drawing the designs.
The reports given by the event's judges would be sent to the Guinness officials, along with pictures and news reports of the programme.
Adithya had earlier drawn the seven wonders of the world in 12 minutes to enter the Asian Book of Records and the Indian Book of Records.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
