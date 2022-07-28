Kerala Man Wins Rs 1 Crore Lottery Hours Before Selling House Out of Debt

While being burdened by a major financial crisis, Mohammed Bava, 50, prayed for a little luck in his life and it came true.

The Almighty answered his prayers in the form of a Rs 1 crore Kerala lottery, that too, just two hours before accepting the token advance for his newly-built house that was put on a distress sale.

A native of Manjeshwar in this north Kerala district, he was in dire need of money to pay back the debt to the tune of around Rs 50 lakh he had borrowed from relatives and also a loan he had taken from a bank. He borrowed huge amount of money for the marriage of his two daughters and to adjust the losses he had suffered in the real-estate business.