Jharkhand Principal’s Unique Initiative Brings Students Back to School

In order to increase students' interest in school, Principal Arvind Tiwari of the Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya painted the building to look like a train coach.
Principal Arvind Tiwari of the Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, Tangarain in Jamshedpur, has come up with a unique plan to make students more eager and interested to attend school.
In order to increase students' interest in school, he painted the building to look like a train coach. He also painted the school floor as a giant snake-and-ladder board.
Tiwari was transferred to the school in 2017 and had noticed that the students were not very interested in coming to school and attending classes, as reported by The New Indian Express. During the lockdown, Tiwari came up with the idea of transforming the school.
The school’s makeover after it reopened post the COVID-19 lockdown this year made it extremely popular. The idea is to not only made the students punctual to avoid missing the train but also increase the admissions. On 24 September, the school saw 75 new students, including six students who earlier studied in private schools.
Tiwari asserted that he aimed to make his students feel proud of their school and not inferior to students studying in private schools in any way.
The Gram Pradhan, Mangal Pan, stated that this initiative has increasingly improved daily attendance. He appreciated how this school has also attracted students from nearby villages, despite there being schools in those villages.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)