How a Noida Company Helped Job Seekers With Contactless Hiring

A Noida-based organisation called Pragati has been doing wonderful work in bridging the wide gap between employers and those looking for work. The team has identified a contactless way for companies to hire their workforce.
Pragati has a vision of enabling 25 million job opportunities in next five years through their platform.
The company launched in January 2020, just two months before the country went into a complete lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown led to a huge workforce being bereft of jobs and a daily wage, forcing them to look for the next best available opportunity, even in other career fields.
The team added how the pandemic led to job creation, even in smaller towns, where home deliveries became mainstream only after COVID in March. The pandemic led to the order at home culture, where lakhs of people took to E-commerce company services, leading to a surge in demand for deliveries and a shortage of delivery executives.
Pragati was able to also support companies who wanted to hire without inviting a large crowd into their office in order to interview them. The company helped match job seekers with the right organisation that fits both their profile as well as interests.
Several E-Commerce companies had to figure infrastructure costs such as warehouses to keep the increased delivery order stock in. The companies also struggled to expand their workforce because “most cities had seen a reverse migration of ground workforce (also called blue collar) to native villages or towns", said Pragati.
The organisation allows job seekers to access their website (pragatijobs.com) on a computer or a smartphone, where they can see job opportunities within proximity, and would fill in information that would check off against the skill sets that the company needs. The potential employees can book an appointment, and within the same day have a walk-in interview with the company they want to work at.
