My 2020 Good News: Got the Opportunity to Help Needy in Tamil Nadu

(2020 has been tough on us all. Through ‘2020 Good News’, we wish to focus on events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times. Dinesh Saravanan from Chennai shares what made his year worthwhile.)
I am a 31-year-old working at an IT company for the last seven years. The time-consuming nature of my job leaves me occupied for most of the week, leaving little time for anything else.
While my workplace is in Chennai, my family is in Vellore and ever since the lockdown was announced, I have been working from home. The pandemic forced most families to sustain without an income and many are still struggling. So, I decided to help in whatever way I can.
My resolve to help those in need is not new. I have been doing so since the last six years across Vellore, Tirupattur, and Ranipet districts on weekends and during leave days.
I was inspired to do so by my elder brother, who was engaged in charitable work before he died in a road accident. This year, however, the circumstances are much tougher.
During the lockdown, lack of essentials was the foremost problem. I distributed groceries to 5,550 families across Vellore districts.
I also provided breakfast and lunch to 80 people on the road for 110 days, starting from day 1 of the lockdown.
In Vellore, specifically, I was able to set up two Smart Classrooms in two government schools. I also distributed free notebooks, drawing books and stationery to students. I was regularly arranging hand gloves and masks for sanitary workers as well.
When it comes to money, I keep aside a certain amount from my salary every month for social work. I am humbled to have been recognised by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, for my efforts.
What motivated me to keep going was the sense of relief and the smiles on people’s faces. In 2020, the opportunity to help others has been a blessing and I grabbed it at the first instance.
