My 2020 Good News: Got the Opportunity to Help Needy in Tamil Nadu

I am a 31-year-old working at an IT company for the last seven years. The time-consuming nature of my job leaves me occupied for most of the week, leaving little time for anything else.

While my workplace is in Chennai, my family is in Vellore and ever since the lockdown was announced, I have been working from home. The pandemic forced most families to sustain without an income and many are still struggling. So, I decided to help in whatever way I can.