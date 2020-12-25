My 2020 Good News: Got a Scholarship to Study in Netherlands 

This entire year has been quite challenging, with wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and no people around. I only remember the haunting silence throughout the month of April to June. I was not able to meet my friends or relatives. Though we were all able to communicate using social media apps and were able to have group calls on Google Meet, I missed the outside world.

I was in the final year of my graduation and missed out on the college placements. My life was getting tough... but things changed for the better when I got a scholarship to study in Netherlands.