'FIR Filed, Purpose of Plea Fulfilled': Supreme Court Closes Wrestlers' Petition

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar with DCW chief Swati Maliwal, after a midnight scuffle with the Delhi Police, on 4 May.
(Photo: The Quint)
A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said it was closing the proceedings in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case, as the purpose of their plea – which was the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – was met by the Delhi Police.
"Keeping in mind the ambit of these proceedings, we close the proceedings at this stage. If petitioners wish for something else, they can approach the magistrate or the HC in its jurisdiction," CJI DY Chandrachud said.
The Delhi Police, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, submitted to the court that as per its directions, security has been provided to the seven complainants in the case, including the minor.
"Proper security has been provided to the minor... A threat assessment for the other complainants was carried out. As per the assessment, there was no threat. However it was found reasonable to provide security to them. Security is provided to all six complainants," SG Mehta said.
Senior Advocate Narender Hooda, the complainants' counsel, however, pointed out that the Delhi Police was lax in filing the FIR and investigating the case. He also contended that the accused had named the complainants on television, which is against the law.
He further requested the bench to monitor the investigation owing to the Delhi Police's conduct, but the bench turned down his plea, stating that he could move the concerned high court for further action.
After the wrestlers moved the Supreme Court seeking action against the WFI chief, the Delhi Police, on 28 April, told the court it would register an FIR against Singh based on their complaint. The police then filed two FIRs against him, and a copy of one of the FIRs was handed over to the wrestlers.
Regarding the two FIRs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal had said: "The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty."
"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," he added.
