The Quint's Gender Sensitivity Reportage Shines at Laadli Media Awards

We are happy to announce that The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra, Himanshi Dahiya, and Athar Rather, and The Quint's former journalist Vishnukant Tiwari won the prestigious Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity on Wednesday, 4 September. Meanwhile, The Quint's Aliza Noor received a Jury Appreciation Certificate.
Pratikshya Mishra won the award for the story Khoj: Trans Women Recount The Struggles They Faced In the Search for Housing, in the Web Feature Video (English) category.
The transgender community in India has been visible for decades but their struggles are often invisiblised. In an attempt to highlight some of these struggles, Pratikshya Mishra spoke to two trans women, Avni and Muskan, about their attempts to find housing. They also discussed the discrimination they face on a daily basis due to their identity and opened up about the world they hope to one day see.
Himanshi Dahiya won the award for the story 'Waiting to Die': In Mizoram, a Struggle to Protect Women from Cervical Cancer, in the Web Feature (English) category. The story was created as an immersive with The Quint Lab.
Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in Indian women with over 1,20,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Of these over 77,000 succumb to death — which means that the mortality rate is a staggering 63 percent. Despite these overwhelmingly shocking figures, the issue finds little to no coverage in India's mainstream media.
So, in June 2023, The Quint set out to understand the root of the country's cervical cancer problem, and the story took us to Mizoram — a small state in the conflict-torn northeast India — which annually registers the most number of cervical cancer cases in the country.
Vishnukant Tiwari and Athar Rather won in the Web Feature Video (Hindi) category for the story Witches Of Jharkhand.
They tell the story of how at least five women, suspected to be 'witches', were dragged by a mob from their homes in Kanjiya Maraitoli village in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. On the face of it, it would appear that such allegations are still thrown about because people are superstitious. But a lot lies underneath the surface. So, The Quint decided to dig deep and understand why this practice continues to exist.
Aliza Noor also received a Jury Appreciation Certificate for the story Camps & Cramps: How Periods Become an Ordeal for Rohingya Refugee Women in Delhi, in the Web Feature Video (English) category.
In light of period poverty and lack of access to clean water and sanitation, how do a marginalised community like Rohingya refugees deal with periods? Aliza Noor finds out.
The ceremony for the 14th edition of the Laadli Media and Advertising Awards was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, 4 September.
