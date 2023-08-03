Burnt Remains of 14-Year-Old Missing Girl Found at Kiln in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

The burnt remains of a body, which is suspected to be that of a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Narshinghpura village in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, were found in a kiln in the village late on Wednesday night, 2 August.

Adarsh Sidhu, Bhilwara Superintendent of Police, said that on Wednesday night, the Kotri Police in Bhilwara received information that a group of villagers found the burnt body of the girl who went missing earlier that day while she was allegedly grazing goats in the area.