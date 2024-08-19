Uttarakhand Shocker! Staff Gang-Rape Minor on Bus, Nurse Raped & Killed on Road

After the bus terminated at Dehradun, all the passengers got out. It is here that the conductor Devendra, the driver Dharmendra Kumar, raped her, the police claims based the former's confession.

They were then allegedly joined by two other drivers - Ravi Kumar and Rajpal - who also then raped the girl.

But the girl's ordeal didn't end here.

The police claims that Devendra said in his confession that he went to deposit the money at the cash counter and told the cashier - Rajesh Kumar Sonkar - about the girl. According to the police, Sonkar too came to the bus and raped the girl.

The survivor was found sitting alone on a bench at the Dehradun ISBT late night on 12 August. The Dehradun Child Welfare Committee were informed about the girl who then took her to a Bal Niketan.

However, the survivor was reportedly in shock and didn't tell anyone about what had happened to her.

It was only during a counselling session a few days later that she opened about the alleged gang-rape.

Soon after, the Child Welfare Committee informed the police and a case was filed under Section 70 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on the survivor's statement and CCTV footage, the police identified the five men allegedly involved in the crime.

The police says that during her initial statement, the girl had said that she was an orphan and hailed from Punjab. However, later she said that she was from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and had fled from home.

The accused have been identified as Dharmendra Kumar, 32, and Rajpal, 57 and Devendra, 52, all from Haridwar, Rajesh Kumar Sonkar, 38, from Dehradun and Ravi Kumar, 34, from Nawabganj in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from Piyush Rai and PTI)