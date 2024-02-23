'Our Lives Too Ended That Day': For Widows of Delhi Riots, the Scars Run Deep

It was a chilly winter morning on 25 February 2020. Just 20 days ago, 32-year-old Mursaleen, a scrap dealer in New Delhi's Mustafabad, found out that his 27-year-old wife Nargis was pregnant with their fourth child.

The couple, though ecstatic, was concerned about Nargis' health and how they would be able to manage to raise four children on their income. Assuring Nargis that all will be well, Mursaleen left for work at 10 am that day – but he never returned.