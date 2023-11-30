'A Win For LGBT Community': 1st Same-Sex Couple Who Registered Marriage in Nepal

Surendra Pandey (left) and Maya Gurung.
(Photo: Twitter/ @rojitaadhikari)
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Nepal scripted history on 29 November, by registering the country’s first same-sex marriage in Lamjung district in western Nepal, after a historic interim verdict by the country's apex court. The couple – Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung – speak to The Quint about love, life, and marriage.
According to Dordi Rural Municipality Chairman Yuvaraj Adhikari, the marriage was registered at the ward 2 office of the rural municipality between 27-year-old Surendra Pandey and 37-year-old Ram Bahadur Gurung, who goes by the name Maya.
Maya identifies as a transgender woman and is yet to change her name in the official documents.
Surendra and Maya registered their marriage five years after getting married at a temple.
On 27 June, the Supreme Court issued an interim order to legalise same-sex marriage in Nepal in a writ petition filed by multiple people, including Gurung. But despite the historic order to temporarily register same-sex marriage, the Kathmandu District Court four months ago rejected the move citing a lack of necessary laws.
Surendra and Maya’s marriage application was rejected at that time.
“This is the first case not only in Nepal but also in the whole of South Asia, and we welcome the decision.”
Nepal is the second Asian country to do recognise same-sex marriages. In 2019, Taiwan became first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.
According to the Kathmandu Post, the couple met about nine years ago.
Sunil Babu Pant, a gender rights activist who has been advocating for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, said that the marriage between Surendra and Maya is the first same-sex marriage to be registered in Nepal.
“This event is a milestone and will be marked as a historic day for LGBTQIA+ rights in the country. This is a result of 23 years of battle for the community’s rights and the recognition of same-sex marriage in Nepal. We had submitted an application seven days ago for the marriage registration Maya and Surendra. I thank the local unit supporting same-sex marriages," Pant told The Quint.
