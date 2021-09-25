'You Cannot Buy Justice': Muzaffarnagar Riot Rape Survivor's Unbreakable Resolve

After the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots seven women alleged they were raped. Of the seven allegations, only six materialised into FIRs filed with the UP police. One woman withdrew her case because the accused allegedly threatened to kill her son, while the villagers claimed she had taken money and settled. Six women were left.

Five years later, by 2018, five of the six women changed their statement in court. The Quint had exposed how in the midst of a delayed judicial process that was replete with threats, pressure and bribes, these five women told the court that the men they themselves named in their complaints had never raped them.

As a result, 22 rape accused got off the hook in the name of 'societal harmony'.

Eight years later, in 2021, only one woman's case against three rape accused continues in court.

This is her story.