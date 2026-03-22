Behind The “Boys Will Be Boys” Trope Lies The Failure to Raise Compassionate Men

(Trigger warning: This article contains description of violence and sexual assault of minors.)

Last week, Police in Dehradun arrested three teenage boys for the alleged gang rape of a 14 year old girl. This comes just a month after a similar incident was reported in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi. A six-year-old girl was allegedly lured and gang-raped by three minor boys known to her, aged around 10, 13 and 15 years old.

The child returned home in a distressed and injured state, initially telling her mother that she had fallen before revealing the horrific truth.

Like in the Dehradun case, all three accused were arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.