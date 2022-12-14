India Needs to Lower Age of Consent (And Stop Misuse of Child Protection Laws)

(This was first published on 15 December 2022. It has been republished from The Quint's archives after Justice Jasmeet Singh of the Delhi High Court stressed on the need to address the blatant criminalisation of 'adolescent love' under the POCSO Act at a seminar organised by Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on 6 May.)



The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has recently made the headlines, but not just in light of brutal cases. Multiple stakeholders, most notably Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, have called for the legislature to revisit the age of consent.

"In my time as a judge, I have seen that this category of cases poses difficult questions for judges across the spectrum," he said, adding: