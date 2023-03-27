Protests Erupt After Minor Girl Found Dead in Kolkata, Police Van Torched

The minor girl's body was found in a sack near her home in south Kolkata's Tiljala.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
A police jeep was allegedly torched, and rail movement affected on Monday, 27 March, as people hit the streets of Kolkata to protest the death of a seven-year-old girl.
The girl allegedly went missing on Sunday, 26 March, from her home in Tijala in south Kolkata. A neighbour has been arrested in connection with the case.
The big points:
The police has sent her body for autopsy.
What we know:
On 26 March, residents of the area reportedly protested outside the Tiljala Police Station, alleging that the police "delayed" in searching for the missing girl.
According to news agency Press Trust of India, three persons, including a woman, have been detained for alleged involvement in vandalism.
Three police vehicles were ransacked while one of them was torched, an officer told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
