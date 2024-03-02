Spanish Biker Allegedly Gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka, 3 Detained: Police

(Triggering warning: Mentions of sexual violence. Reader discretion advised)

A Spanish national was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday night, 1 March after she and her partner stopped in the area during a biking trip, police officials said. Three suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.

When did the incident take place? The incident took place at around 10:30-11 pm on 1 March at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station, which is around 300 km from Ranchi.