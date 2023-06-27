Suchetan Bhattacharya Attacked Online, Misgendered After Coming Out as Trans Man

Stating that Suchetan's decision is related to his "personal preference," Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Debanghsu Bhattacharya said, "Choice of sex, diet, clothing, and partners are democratic rights of every human being... Let him live the way he wants to live the rest of his life."

TMC leader Madan Mitra, too, said he didn't want to "add any political colour to this."

"It is his personal decision. I don't want to add political color to it. I pray that he stays healthy. My only concern is that he should do the medical check-ups properly."

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sankudeb Panda told local news outlets that while "it is not appropriate to talk about this, we have to remember that we are social beings. So, public figures have to take their personal lives seriously."