Delhi CM Orders Suspension of Govt Official Who 'Raped' Minor; No Arrest Yet

The Delhi Police said that the girl was allegedly raped by the official several times between 2020 and 2021.
(Trigger warning: Mentions of child sexual abuse. Reader discretion advised.)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 21 August, ordered the suspension of the senior government official who has been accused of raping his deceased friend's 17-year-old daughter, AAP leader and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
The official was working with Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development.
"The officer committed a heinous act. His wife was also complicit in the crime. This is an incident that has shaken the society... Delhi Police's failure to arrest the officer is the worst part of this case. Everyone has daughters, and this is a very shameful act. The officer should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Bharadwaj said while addressing the media.
An FIR under sections 376(2)(f) (being a guardian, commits rape on woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (PC) and sections 6/21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been lodged against the accused officer and his wife.
The 17-year-old survivor was allegedly raped for several months between 2020 and 2021, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi told The Quint.
According to the police officer, the accused offered to take charge of the minor after she lost her father during the pandemic, in October 2020. He reportedly offered to take her to his home and "take care of her and help her recover from the trauma."
While the incident took place two years ago, it came to light in earlier this month when the minor was admitted to a hospital after she had "bouts of anxiety," the police said.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal termed the officer a "predator" and called for his immediate arrest.
In a post on 'X', Maliwal said, "In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven't arrested him yet."
"If the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go! Must be arrested soon!" Maliwal wrote.
