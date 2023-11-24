Chennai Pub Moral Policing: Police File FIR Against a Crime Reporter, 5 Others

This just happened: The Chennai Police on Friday, 24 November, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the crime reporter of News Tamil 24*7 channel and five others in connection with the alleged harassment and moral policing of women at the Big Bull Lounge on 19 November.

The context: On 19 November – the evening of the ICC World Cup 2023 – at least two Tamil TV channels, including Thanthi TV, Polimer News, and News Tamil 24*7, allegedly ran behind the women exiting the pub during what they termed as a 'pub raid'. They then forcibly filmed them and purportedly passed lewd comments at their attire.